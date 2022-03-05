‘Gehraiyaan’ Intimacy Dir Dar Says Grandma Didn’t Leave Ukraine; Wants to Fight
Dar Gai hails from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and currently lives in Mumbai.
Ukrainian filmmaker Dar Gai, who joined the team of Gehraiyaan as the intimacy coordinator, revealed that members of her family are hiding in Ukraine as the conflict with Russia escalates. Dar hails from Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, but lives in Mumbai now with her husband.
Dar told The Times of India that her parents were trapped in Kyiv because of the traffic, "My parents tried to leave Kyiv for several days, but they couldn’t because there was a lot of traffic as many people were trying to get to safer places. However, they later went to our village, which is around 45 minutes away from Kyiv."
Dar added that her grandmother, who is 78, refused to leave the country and wants to stay back and fight.
"My grandmother, who is 78, refused to leave from there because she said, ‘Who will fight here? I want to fight. I don’t want to leave.' So, she is in there with my stepfather."Filmmaker Dar Gai to TOI
"My mother and brother travelled to the border to send the women and kids across," Dar told the publication.
The filmmaker added, "They are on their way back to stay with my grandmother. However, the bridge that connects our village to other roads was bombed, so they cannot get to the village. They are stuck somewhere in the middle of Ukraine, trying to find out if there’s some safe way to go back to Kyiv."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.