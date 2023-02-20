Gerard Butler & Ali Fazal's 'Kandahar' to Release on This Date

The story follows, Gerarad Butler's character Tom Harris, an undercover CIA operative who is stuck deep in hostile territory in Afghanistan. He fights his way out, alongside his Afghan translator, to an extraction point in Kandahar, all whilst avoiding the elite special forces tasked with hunting them down.

Ali opened up about the project and said, “I look forward to it. As i do with all the movies i make. I can promise that the action is never before seen state of the art stuff. Ric Roman is beating his own record. . The team has really worked hard. It was a great pleasure for me to work with Gerard and since it is looking at a worldwide release, we are hoping people across the globe enjoy it. “

The film is directed by Ric Roman Waugh.