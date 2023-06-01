'Fire in the Mountains' Review: Fierce Storytelling That Tugs At Your Heart

The film is set in Uttarakhand’s Munsiyari region and revolves around Chandra (played by the stunning Vinamrata Rai) and her family.

Chandra runs a homestay named “Swizerland,” it’s not the easiest place to reach but it comes with the best view and the best Pahadi food. Good deal, no?

Chandra’s desperate attempts to get guests often results in her having to haggle for a few hundred rupees. But she’s determined and she’s head-strong.