Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed's 'Barzakh' To Premiere At Series Mania Festival
'Barzakh' is the only selection from South Asia to premiere at the festival.
Actor Fawad Khan's web series Barzakh will be screened at France's Series Mania festival. The series also stars Sanam Saeed in the lead role. Directed by Asim Abbasi and produced by Shailja Kejriwal the series is all set to premiere at the festival in March.
The series will debut in the festival's International Panorama section, a 12-title competitive section where it will be eligible for the best series, director, actress, actor, student jury and audience awards, according to a report by Variety.
The show tires to highlight intergenerational trauma, the relationships between fathers and sons and an elderly man's hope to find love. The show encompasses a world of supernatural beings and otherworldly events as well.
Abbasi told Variety about the nature of the show, stating: "What does it mean to be human? What does it mean to have a soul, and does it survive us? How does one find hope and joy in a perpetual state of limbo? These are the central concerns of Barzakh.”
The director had previously helmed the hit show Churails and the feature film Cake.
