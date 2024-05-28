Meet Anasuya Sengupta, the Indian Actor Who Had History at Cannes 2024

In 2020, a Facebook friend texted actor Anasuya Sengupta to audition for his film The Shameless. While, at first, she wondered, “Why me?,” her audition impressed the filmmaker.
The Shameless, directed by Konstantin Bojanov, would go on to compete in the Un Certain Regards category at Cannes. It would also become the film that Sengupta would win the Best Actress award for making her the first Indian actor to do so.
But did you know that Sengupta first wanted to pursue a career in journalism? However, life turned out differently. She moved to Mumbai in 2013 and started working as a production designer on projects like Netflix’s Ray and Bose: Dead or Alive.
