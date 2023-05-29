Cannes 2023 Winners List: Justine Triet's 'Anatomy of a Fall' Wins Palme d'Or

The winners for the 76th Cannes Film Festival were announced on 27 May 2023. Among the 21 films that were presented in the competition this year, filmmaker Justine Triet's courtroom drama, Anatomy of a Fall, took home the prestigious Palme d'Or award.

This year, three films from India were screened at Cannes: Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy, Kanu Bahl's Agra, and Aribam Syam Sharma’s 1990 Manipuri film, Ishanou.

Here's the full list of winners: