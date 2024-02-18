ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

BAFTA 2024: Deepika Padukone Presents An Award In This Category

Deepika Padukone was one of the presenters at this year's British Academy of Film and Television Arts, which is taking place at London’s Royal Festival Hall. Deepika presented an award in the Film Not In The English Language Category. Jonathan Glazer's The Zone of Interest was crowned the winner.

After presenting an award at the Oscars last year, Deepika made her BAFTA debut this year.

Deepika Padukone presented the Film Not In The English Language Category at this year's BAFTA awards.

(Photo Courtesy: X)

Deepika Padukone presents a BAFTA award to The Zone of Interest producer James Wilson.

(Photo Courtesy: X)

Deepika presenting the award at the BAFTAs

(Photo Courtesy: X)

The historical drama is loosely based on the 2014 novel by Martin Amis. It follows German Nazi commandant Rudolf Höss, who strives to build a dream life with his wife, Hedwig, in a new house which is right next to the German Auschwitz concentration camp.

While accepting the award, producer James Wilson urged support for the victims of Gaza. “A friend wrote me after seeing the film the other day that he couldn’t stop thinking about the walls we construct in our lives which we chose not to look behind,” Wilson said.

He added, "Those walls aren’t new from before or during or since the holocaust, and it seems stark right now that we should care about innocent people being killed in Gaza or Yemen in the same way think about innocent people killed in Mariupol or in Israel. Thank you for recognising a film that asks you to think in those spaces”.

Topics:  Deepika Padukone   BAFTA 2024 

