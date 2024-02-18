BAFTA 2024: Deepika Padukone Presents An Award In This Category

The historical drama is loosely based on the 2014 novel by Martin Amis. It follows German Nazi commandant Rudolf Höss, who strives to build a dream life with his wife, Hedwig, in a new house which is right next to the German Auschwitz concentration camp.

While accepting the award, producer James Wilson urged support for the victims of Gaza. “A friend wrote me after seeing the film the other day that he couldn’t stop thinking about the walls we construct in our lives which we chose not to look behind,” Wilson said.

He added, "Those walls aren’t new from before or during or since the holocaust, and it seems stark right now that we should care about innocent people being killed in Gaza or Yemen in the same way think about innocent people killed in Mariupol or in Israel. Thank you for recognising a film that asks you to think in those spaces”.