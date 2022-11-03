Avatar: The Way of Water Trailer: James Cameron Film Promises Stunning Visuals
The trailer of the highly anticipated film Avatar: The Way of Water was released yesterday. The trailer promised a visual spectacle and picks up from where the story left off in the previous film. However, the film is set more than a decade after the events of the first film.
The film has been in production for many years and it's one of the most anticipated films of all time after its global success in 2009. It is the highest-grossing film of all time with a total box office earnings of $2.84 billion globally.
The film starred Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana in leading roles with Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sigourney Weaver. All of them will return in the sequel. The new film will also star Kate Winslet, Vin Diesel, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, and Brendan Cowell amongst others.
The film will hit the theatres on 16 December 2022.
Topics: Avatar Avatar: The Way of Water
