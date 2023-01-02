ADVERTISEMENT

'Avatar: The Way of Water' Earns Over 1 Billion Dollars Globally

Avatar 2 is on its way to surpassing Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun Maverick's' box-office record.

James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water brought in an estimated $63 million over the holiday weekend, and has now made more than $400 million domestically and more than $1.3 billion globally, according to a report by Collider.

In total, only three films released in 2022 managed to surpass the billion-dollar mark, a short list that includes Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World Dominion. Avatar 2 is on its way to beating Tom Cruise's Top Gun Maverick's box-office record.

Produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet.

The sequel brings the audience back to Pandora 14 years after the events of Avatar and follows the story of Jake Sully, Neytiri and their family. 

