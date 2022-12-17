'Avatar 2' Box Office Collection: Film Beats 'Avengers: Infinity War' On Day One

According to a report by Box Office India, Spider-Man: No Way Home had collected Rs 32 crore on its first day, while Avengers: Infinity War had collected Rs 31 crore. However, the 2009 film Avatar is still the one with the biggest box office collection in the world at $2.9 billion.

Avatar: The Way of Water, is the sequel to the 2009 blockbuster Avatar. According to Comscore Inc’s Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian, with its debut on more than 12,000 screens in the US and Canada and 40,000 screens worldwide, the movie will be one of Disney's most widely distributed films ever.

Avatar: The Way of Water is set more than a decade after the events of the first film. It tells the story of the Sully family, the problems they are plagued with, and the lengths they go to keep each other safe. We will have Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana reprising their roles as Jake Sully and Neytiri. The focus will be on the family, as Sully can be heard saying, “wherever we go, this family is our fortress.”

Produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet.