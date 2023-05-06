A Botched 'Bond' Film to Reality TV Boom: What Came Out of Last Writers' Strike?

But we don’t pay much heed to it, forgetting about it as soon as we move on to the next episode. But the cultural imprint of the writers' strike will always be permanently etched in the visual grammar of your favourite films and TV shows.

As around 10,500 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) walked away from their jobs, back in November 2007, after facing some major trouble in renegotiating new contracts with studios represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), Hollywood saw an upheaval that was both cultural and economic.