Archie & The Crew Go 'Desi' as Zoya Akhtar Announces Musical For Netflix
Zoya Akhtar's film will be based on the characters from 'The Archies'
The Archies comics fans have much to celebrate. On Thursday, Zoya Akhtar announced that she will be directing a coming-of-age musical drama based on the characters from the popular comics. The film will be set in 1960s India and will premiere on Netflix.
Zoya took to Instagram to share the news. "Archie and the Crew are about to get Down and Desi! “The Archies” A coming-of-age musical drama directed by me. Coming soon to Netflix!", she wrote alongside some comic strips. The strips feature Archie and his group, including Jughead Jones, Veronica Lodge and Betty Cooper, talking about the musical.
The Hindi adaptation of The Archie comics will be co-produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Sharad Devarajan under their production houses Tiger Baby and Graphic India respectively. The makers haven't revealed anything about the cast yet, but rumours are doing the rounds that Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana and Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi will be essaying the lead roles.
Talking about her new project Zoya said in a statement, "I am super excited to have the chance to bring The Archies to life. It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic and yet resonates with the young adults today."
