Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana to Make Her Bollywood Debut With Zoya Akhtar?
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana had starred in a short film titled 'The Grey Part of Blue'.
Zoya Akhtar will reportedly launch Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana with her upcoming directorial based on Archie Comics.
A source told Pinkvilla, "Zoya Akhtar has teamed up with Netflix for the Indian adaptation of the comic book Archie. Zoya is looking to cast a group of young actors who will be playing friends in the film. The filmmaker has found one of the central characters in Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana. Suhana has starred in a couple of short films before, but with this she will make her debut in Bollywood".
The source added that the final nod will be given once SRK and Suhana okay the script. Neither Zoya nor Suhana have released official statements regarding the same.
The story revolves around Archie and his gang of friends - Reggie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, Moose, Midge, Dilton, Big Ethel, Mr. Lodge, Miss Grundy, Pop Tate, Mr. Weatherbee, Smithers, Stevens and others from the Riverdale High School.
Suhana was recently seen in a short film, The Grey Part of Blue.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.