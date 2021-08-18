Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana to Make Her Bollywood Debut With Zoya Akhtar?

The source added that the final nod will be given once SRK and Suhana okay the script. Neither Zoya nor Suhana have released official statements regarding the same.

The story revolves around Archie and his gang of friends - Reggie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, Moose, Midge, Dilton, Big Ethel, Mr. Lodge, Miss Grundy, Pop Tate, Mr. Weatherbee, Smithers, Stevens and others from the Riverdale High School.

Suhana was recently seen in a short film, The Grey Part of Blue.