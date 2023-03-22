Zeenat Aman Reveals Why She Will Only Share 3-4 Ad Posts on Instagram
Zeenat Aman also went on to speak about her love for London.
Zeenat Aman took to her Instagram on Wednesday, 22 March 2023 to talk about her reluctance to promote brands as much as other celebrities. She shared her thoughts on how she would like to go about ad posts and stated that she would only share three to four ad posts a month. At the premise of the post, she spoke about her love for London.
She took to her Instagram account to write, "Oxford Street has changed over the last 45 years, but not nearly as much as I have. I’m in London for a brief visit, and it’s been such fun to show the boys my old haunts. Between personal visits and film shoots, the city was a second home of sorts for many years."
The veteran actor also went on to add, "Since I’m on the subject of shopping, I have to say that I’ve noticed that many Instagram profiles are more akin to advertising billboards than blogs! It’s a bit of a pity, but it has helped me decide my own approach to this app. Though collaboration requests are pouring in, I’m determined to broach these with caution. I do not think I will share more than three or four, clearly labelled, collaborative posts a month, and I will most definitely not copy-paste captions. I have grown to be possessive of this space we are creating and want to retain its integrity. Both for myself and for those who follow my page."
In the end, stating, "The weather here is quintessentially grey, but my spirits are high. I send each of you my gratitude and warm wishes. Though I am unable to reply personally, I do read the wonderful comments, messages and suggestions that you leave for me."
Aman has taken the social media world by storm by posting quality content on Instagram. Her recent post is one of many that throws light into her life.
