Neetu Kapoor & Riddhima Kapoor Remember Rishi Kapoor On Death Anniversary

The late actor was 67 at the time of his passing. He is known for films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Karz, Khel Khel Mein, Kabhie Kabhie, Sagar and Naagin.

Meanwhile, Neetu starred in Raj Mehta’s comedy-drama, Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani last year. She will next feature in Letters To Mr Khanna which also stars Sunny Kaushal.