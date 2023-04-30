ADVERTISEMENT

Neetu Kapoor & Riddhima Kapoor Remember Rishi Kapoor On Death Anniversary

Neetu Kapoor wrote a heartfelt note on Rishi Kapoor's death anniversary.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Neetu Kapoor & Riddhima Kapoor Remember Rishi Kapoor On Death Anniversary
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram to share a picture of her late husband, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away on 30 April 2020. She wrote a heartfelt note alongside the picture. Their daughter Riddhima Kapoor also took to social media to post a story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Neetu wrote, "You are missed everyday with all the wonderful happy memories."

Riddhima also wrote a simple but heartfelt message, "I miss you every day."

The late actor was 67 at the time of his passing. He is known for films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Karz, Khel Khel Mein, Kabhie Kabhie, Sagar and Naagin.  

Meanwhile, Neetu starred in Raj Mehta’s comedy-drama, Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani last year. She will next feature in Letters To Mr Khanna which also stars Sunny Kaushal.

Also Read

Here's Why Ranbir Kapoor Never Made 'Eye-Contact' With His Father Rishi Kapoor

Here's Why Ranbir Kapoor Never Made 'Eye-Contact' With His Father Rishi Kapoor

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Neetu Kapoor   Rishi Kapoor 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×