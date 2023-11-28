Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Wish I Could Be Friends With Him': Ranbir Kapoor On His Bond With Rishi Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film 'Animal' explores the bond between a father and his son.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
'Wish I Could Be Friends With Him': Ranbir Kapoor On His Bond With Rishi Kapoor
i
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently busy with the promotions of Animal, recently opened up about the bond that he shared with his late father, Rishi Kapoor.

Speaking at an event for his upcoming film, the actor revealed how he never really had a "friendly relationship" with his actor-father.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

According to India Today, Ranbir said, "He was travelling everywhere so there was not a really friendly relationship between us. We couldn’t just sit and chat, and I really have that one regret in my life. I wish I could be friends with my father. I wish I could share more with him, which is one regret I always live with. I respected him but we were never friendly. But I’m glad I have a daughter to love. When God takes away something, he also gives something back."

Animal also explores the bond between a father and his son. While Ranbir plays the son, Anil Kapoor essays the role of the father.

The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in key roles.

Animal will hit the big screens on 1 December.

Also Read

Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake Row: Cheap Tutorials & Nexus of Instagram Fan Pages

Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake Row: Cheap Tutorials & Nexus of Instagram Fan Pages

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Rishi Kapoor   Ranbir Kapoor    Animal 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×