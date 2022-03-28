Oscars 2022 Winners List: CODA Wins Best Film; Dune Takes Home 6 Awards

The 94th Academy Awards were held at the Dolby theatre in Los Angeles. CODA won the Best Picture award. The Apple Original Films drama also won Adapted Screenplay for Siân Heder, and its Troy Kotsur took home the Best Supporting Actor Oscar.

Dune led the field with six Oscars, while Jessica Chastain won the Best Actress award for the title role in MGM/UAR’s The Eyes of Tammy Faye. An emotional Will Smith won Best Actor for his role as Richard Williams in Warner Bros’ King Richard. His win came after he punched presenter Chris Rock onstage over a remark about Jada Pinkett Smith.

Here's a full list of Oscar Awards 2022 winners: