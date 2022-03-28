Oscars 2022 Winners List: CODA Wins Best Film; Dune Takes Home 6 Awards
Take a look at this year's Oscar winners
The 94th Academy Awards were held at the Dolby theatre in Los Angeles. CODA won the Best Picture award. The Apple Original Films drama also won Adapted Screenplay for Siân Heder, and its Troy Kotsur took home the Best Supporting Actor Oscar.
Dune led the field with six Oscars, while Jessica Chastain won the Best Actress award for the title role in MGM/UAR’s The Eyes of Tammy Faye. An emotional Will Smith won Best Actor for his role as Richard Williams in Warner Bros’ King Richard. His win came after he punched presenter Chris Rock onstage over a remark about Jada Pinkett Smith.
Here's a full list of Oscar Awards 2022 winners:
Best Picture
CODA
Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, Producers
Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Actor in a Leading Role
Will Smith
King Richard
Directing
The Power of the Dog
Jane Campion
Music (Original Song)
“No Time To Die” from No Time to Die
Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell
Documentary Feature
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
CODA
Screenplay by Siân Heder
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Belfast
Written by Kenneth Branagh
Costume Design
Cruella
Jenny Beavan
International Feature Film
Drive My Car (Japan)
A C&I Entertainment/Culture Entertainment/Bitters End Production
Actor in a Supporting Role
Troy Kotsur
CODA
Animated Feature Film
Encanto
Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer
Visual Effects
Dune
Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer
Cinematography
Dune
Greig Fraser
Actress in a Supporting Role
Ariana DeBose
West Side Story
Makeup and Hairstyling
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh
Production Design
Dune
Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos
Film Editing
Dune
Joe Walker
Music (Original Score)
Dune
Hans Zimmer
Live Action Short Film
The Long Goodbye
Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed
Animated Short Film
The Windshield Wiper
Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez
Documentary Short Subject
The Queen of Basketball
Ben Proudfoot
Best Sound
Dune
Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett
