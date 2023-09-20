ADVERTISEMENT
Inside Priyanka Chopra's Adorable Ganesh Chaturthi Festivity with Daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with Malti Marie.

Priyanka Chopra took to social media on 20 September to give fans a glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie's adorable Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. The Citadel actor shared several pictures of her daughter with a toy Ganesha, which she reportedly carries everywhere she goes.

Priyanka captioned her post on Instagram, "A girl and her Ganpati (heart eyes emoji) Always with us.. wherever we go.. #ganpatibappamorya #ganeshchaturthi."

Topics:  Priyanka Chopra   Nick Jonas   Malti Marie 

