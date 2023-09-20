Inside Priyanka Chopra's Adorable Ganesh Chaturthi Festivity with Daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra took to social media on 20 September to give fans a glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie's adorable Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. The Citadel actor shared several pictures of her daughter with a toy Ganesha, which she reportedly carries everywhere she goes.
Priyanka captioned her post on Instagram, "A girl and her Ganpati (heart eyes emoji) Always with us.. wherever we go.. #ganpatibappamorya #ganeshchaturthi."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)