Inside Priyanka Chopra's Adorable Ganesh Chaturthi Festivity with Daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra took to social media on 20 September to give fans a glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie's adorable Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. The Citadel actor shared several pictures of her daughter with a toy Ganesha, which she reportedly carries everywhere she goes.

Priyanka captioned her post on Instagram, "A girl and her Ganpati (heart eyes emoji) Always with us.. wherever we go.. #ganpatibappamorya #ganeshchaturthi."