'Will Miss Her Dearly': Madhuri Dixit Pens Heartfelt Note on Her Mother's Demise

Madhuri Dixit's mother, Snehalata Dixit, breathed her last at their Mumbai residence on Sunday, 12 March. She was 91. Madhuri and her husband, Dr Shriram Nene, shared the heartbreaking news with the media on the same day.

Taking to Instagram on 13 March, the Kalank actor shared an old picture in memory of her late mother and penned a heartfelt note.