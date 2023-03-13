ADVERTISEMENT

'Will Miss Her Dearly': Madhuri Dixit Pens Heartfelt Note on Her Mother's Demise

Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehalata Dixit passed away on 12 March.

Madhuri Dixit's mother, Snehalata Dixit, breathed her last at their Mumbai residence on Sunday, 12 March. She was 91. Madhuri and her husband, Dr Shriram Nene, shared the heartbreaking news with the media on the same day.

Taking to Instagram on 13 March, the Kalank actor shared an old picture in memory of her late mother and penned a heartfelt note.

Madhuri wrote, "Woke up this morning to find Aai’s room empty. It feels surreal. She taught us to embrace and celebrate life. She gave so much to so many people. We will miss her dearly but she will live on in our memories. Her wit, positivity and grace were infectious. We will celebrate her life together through our memories. Om shanti om."

Snehalata's last rites reportedly took place in Mumbai's Worli crematorium on 12 March. "Our beloved Aai, Snehalata Dixit, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by her loved ones," Dixit shared in a press statement.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri was last seen in filmmaker Anand Tiwari's OTT film Maja Ma. The film also starred Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, and Simone Singh in pivotal roles.

