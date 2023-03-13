'Will Miss Her Dearly': Madhuri Dixit Pens Heartfelt Note on Her Mother's Demise
Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehalata Dixit passed away on 12 March.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Madhuri Dixit's mother, Snehalata Dixit, breathed her last at their Mumbai residence on Sunday, 12 March. She was 91. Madhuri and her husband, Dr Shriram Nene, shared the heartbreaking news with the media on the same day.
Taking to Instagram on 13 March, the Kalank actor shared an old picture in memory of her late mother and penned a heartfelt note.
Madhuri wrote, "Woke up this morning to find Aai’s room empty. It feels surreal. She taught us to embrace and celebrate life. She gave so much to so many people. We will miss her dearly but she will live on in our memories. Her wit, positivity and grace were infectious. We will celebrate her life together through our memories. Om shanti om."
Take a look at her post here:
Snehalata's last rites reportedly took place in Mumbai's Worli crematorium on 12 March. "Our beloved Aai, Snehalata Dixit, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by her loved ones," Dixit shared in a press statement.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Madhuri Dixit Snehalata Dixit
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.