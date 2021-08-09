Will Let You Decide if it Was Publicity Stunt: Juhi on Fight Against 5G Tech

While passing its judgment, the Court had said Juhi Chawla and the other two plaintiffs abused the process of law and also imposed a cost of ₹20 lakh on plaintiffs. The court, in its order, had stated that it appeared the suit was for publicity.

"Whatever transpired in June, left me feeling hurt and confused. On one hand, I received some bad press and publicity, on the other, I received heart warming messages from unknown people telling me they were genuinely and completely in support. One such message was from a group of farmers in Maharashtra which brought tears to my eyes , they wished to carry out a voluntary drive to collect a small sum of money from each of their 10,000 farmer community to help me pay the hefty penalty, I had been fined with", the actor said in a statement.

She added, "All this while I remained silent, because I believe silence has its own deafening sound, but now I'd like to bring forth some very important and shocking details of happenings, in my 11 year journey of discovering EMF radiation, its health effects and the glaring ignorance of certain authorities in this regard. I hope you can make some time to watch this video".