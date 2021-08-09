Will Let You Decide if it Was Publicity Stunt: Juhi on Fight Against 5G Tech
Juhi Chawla had filed a suit in the High Court against the untested implementation of 5G in India.
Juhi Chawla took to Instagram to post a video regarding the Court dismissing her lawsuit related to the implementation of 5G mobile technology in India in June. Sharing the video the actor wrote, "It was about time. I'll let you decide if it was a publicity stunt."
In the video, Juhi spoke at length about how she had approached different organisations about the matter. She also explained when her concern regarding the 5G implementation in India began. Juhi said that she saw 14 cellular towers suddenly being installed at the Sahyadri Guest House in front of her own home. She said she came across a news report about the harmful effects of cellular radiations on human health and decided to call up agencies who could help her find out if she and her family were affected by the radiation too.
Juhi added that after surveying the nearby areas the agency had submitted a report to her, mentioning places near her house with harmful levels of radiation, which can lead to multiple health problems. She said after the report she filed numerous PILs and petitions, asking for the towers to be removed from outside her house.
While passing its judgment, the Court had said Juhi Chawla and the other two plaintiffs abused the process of law and also imposed a cost of ₹20 lakh on plaintiffs. The court, in its order, had stated that it appeared the suit was for publicity.
"Whatever transpired in June, left me feeling hurt and confused. On one hand, I received some bad press and publicity, on the other, I received heart warming messages from unknown people telling me they were genuinely and completely in support. One such message was from a group of farmers in Maharashtra which brought tears to my eyes , they wished to carry out a voluntary drive to collect a small sum of money from each of their 10,000 farmer community to help me pay the hefty penalty, I had been fined with", the actor said in a statement.
She added, "All this while I remained silent, because I believe silence has its own deafening sound, but now I'd like to bring forth some very important and shocking details of happenings, in my 11 year journey of discovering EMF radiation, its health effects and the glaring ignorance of certain authorities in this regard. I hope you can make some time to watch this video".
