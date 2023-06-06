ADVERTISEMENT

Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Why He Greets His Fans Barefoot Every Sunday From Jalsa

Every Sunday, thousands of fans flock outside Amitabh Bachchan's Mumbai house, Jalsa, to get a glimpse of the actor.

Every Sunday, thousands of fans flock outside Amitabh Bachchan's Mumbai residence, Jalsa, just to catch a tiny glimpse of him. Big B stands on a pedestal, from where he waves at his fans from the interior of his bungalow. However, the superstar is often spotted barefoot during the Sunday meetings.

On 6 June, Big B took to social media to finally reveal why he greets his fans barefoot.

Sharing a picture from his recent interaction with fans, the superstar wrote, "They ask me somewhat contentiously .. ‘who goes out to meet fans bare feet’? I tell them : ‘I do .. you go to the temple bare feet .. my well wishers on Sunday are my temple’ !! ‘You got a problem with that !!!’

Here, have a look at Big B's post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Project K alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. He recently resumed his work for filmmaker Ribhu Dasgupta's Section 84 as well. The film stars Nimrat Kaur, Abhishek Banerjee, and Diana Penty in the lead roles.

