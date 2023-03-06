'Rib Cartilage Broke': Amitabh Bachchan Gets Injured on 'Project K' Sets
Amitabh Bachchan was shooting an action sequence for 'Project K' in Hyderabad, when the incident took place.
Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has injured himself on the sets of his upcoming film, Project K. Bachchan was shooting an action sequence for the film in Hyderabad when the incident took place. The Sholay actor took to his blog on 6 March to share a health update with his fans and said that he is currently recuperating at home.
"In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured .. rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage .. canceled shoot .. did Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home .. strapping has been done and rest been advocated .. yes painful .. on movement and breathing .. will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur .. some medication is on also for pain," the veteran actor wrote in his blog.
He further added, "So all work that was to be done has been suspended and canceled dropped postponed for the moment until healing occurs ..I rest at Jalsa and am mobile a bit for all the essential activities .. but yes in rest and generally lying around ..It shall be difficult or let me say .. I shall be unable to meet, the well wishers at Jalsa Gate this evening .. so do not come .. and do inform as much as you can to those that intend coming ..All else is well."
Project K is directed by Nag Ashwin, and it is backed by Vyjayanthi Movies. The film stars Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.
It will hit the silver screens on 12 January 2024 in three regional languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.
Topics: Amitabh Bachchan Project K
