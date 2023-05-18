ADVERTISEMENT

'Who Is Vijay Varma?': Actor Recalls Stylists Refused To Dress Him For Cannes

Vijay Varma recalled the time he couldn't find a stylist to help him with his debut at Cannes.

In a recent interview, Vijay Varma recounted how he couldn't find a stylist to assist him with his red carpet-debut at the Cannes Film Festival because he wasn't a well-known actor.

In an interview with Film Companion, he looked back on his Cannes red carpet debut, and said:

“When I came here, I bought one jacket from Zara, which I could afford. But for the main event, for two events, they said you have to wear the whole suit. And I went to people, saying, ‘Can some designer come, can some stylist help me out?’ And they said, ‘Who’s Vijay Varma? We don’t want to dress anybody.'”
Vijay Varma, Actor
He continued, “So, a friend of mine gifted me a Zara suit, which I wore for the morning photocall. And somebody stitched me a tuxedo for the red carpet. When I saw the pictures, they came out on Getty Images and all these places, which I didn’t have money to buy from.”

He stated he looked fine and acknowledged to being 'enchanted' by himself.

He stated he looked at those photos again and thought he looked like a "Marwari Johnny Depp."

In 2013, he attended the Cannes Film Festival for the first time for the premiere of his film Monsoon Shootout. Apart from Vijay, actors Esha Gupta, Oscar winning filmmaker Guneet Monga will be walking the red carpet as part of the Indian delegation at the Cannes Film Festival.

