In Pics: Shweta Sharda Wins Miss Diva Universe 2023 Pageant in Mumbai

Shweta Sharda won the title of Miss Diva Universe 2023 at the Miss Diva pageant held in Mumbai.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

Shweta Sharda won the title of Miss Diva Universe 2023 at the Miss Diva pageant which was held in Mumbai on Sunday, 27 August. Crowned by Miss Diva Universe 2022, Shweta will now represent India at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant to be held in El Salvador in November later in the year. She wore a thigh-slit gown designed by Nikita Mhaisalkar. 

Topics:  Miss Universe 

