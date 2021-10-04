Who Are The Owners of Cordelia Cruises & Namas'cray Whose Party NCB Raided?

Delhi-based businessman Arjun Jain, one of the organisers of the party onboard Mumbai's Cordelia Cruises, will be questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), as per a report by India Today. On Saturday night, the NCB conducted a raid at the party and arrested Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan among others. NCB officials have claimed that drugs were consumed at the party.

On the other hand, Cordelia Cruises has denied any involvement in the matter.