Wendell Rodricks, Fashion Stalwart & a Champion of LGBT Rights

Wendell, who moved to Goa in 1993, sought to promote and preserve the state's cultural heritage through fashion, and lent his support to local educational and cultural associations. He has lectured on world costume history, was appointed as chairman of the courses committee at the Board of Technical Education (BTE) and was a member of the Advisory Board for Lakme Fashion Week (LFW). An avid writer, he wrote a column with local publication Goa Today, and has also published three books.

He was also a champion of environmental and social causes and was an an advocate for LGBT rights. His Instagram feed reflects his love for travel, animals and Goan culture, with photos of his pets, aspects of Goan heritage, and occasional musings on fashion.