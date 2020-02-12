Designer Wendell Rodricks Passes Away at 59

Designer Wendell Rodricks has passed away in Goa at the age of 59. According to reports, he passed away at 5:45 pm at his family home in Colvale in North Goa. According to sources, Rodricks passed away due to a heart attack. Further details are awaited.

Rodricks was a member of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and has dressed several celebrities, including Malaika Arora, Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma. He was also an author, who wrote on travel, art, food and culture; an environmentalist and an advocate of LGBTQ rights. He was conferred the Padma Shri Award in 2014 for his contribution to the field of fashion design.

Rodricks is survived by his husband Jerome Marrel, whom he married in Paris in 2002.