In Pics: SRK, Deepika Padukone & Alia Bhatt Attend Umang 2023 In Style

Several Bollywood stars celebrated Mumbai police at the Umang 2023 ceremony on Saturday, 23 December. The star-studded event was graced by many from the Indian film industry. Among the highlights of the evening was SRK’s performance on his chartbusters of 2023.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Deepika Padukone Shah Rukh Khan
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD