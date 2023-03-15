Watch: Virat Kohli Dances With Norway Dance Group Quick Style
Virat Kohli looked effortless as he grooved with the Norwegian dance group.
Former Captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli danced with the Norwegian dance group Quick Style. The cricketer was seen shaking a leg to Stereo Nation's song 'Ishq' along with the group.
The Indian cricket legend looked effortless as he grooved to the beats of the song. The video was jointly shared on their Instagram accounts and is captioned, "When Virat meets Quick Style."
Take a look at the video here:
In the video, we can see, one of the members of the crew is picking up a bat. And he seemingly acts like he doesn't understand what the bat is used for. Virat is soon seen steeping in, attempting to teach him how to hold a bat. However, all of it is soon forgotten when the rest of the crew arrives in the backdrop and Virat starts dancing to the beats of the song 'Ishq.'
The video now has over 2.5 million views on Instagram and is quickly gaining more views by the minute.
The dance group based in Norway went viral on the internet by dancing to Indian music. They are currently on a visit to India. The group became a viral sensation after performing to songs like 'Sadi Galli' and 'Kala Chashma' and others.
