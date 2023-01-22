Here's A Glimpse of Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul's Wedding Venue
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are reportedly getting married on 23 January.
Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are reportedly tying the knot on Monday, 23 January. Ahead of the big day, a video of Suniel's Khandala farmhouse all decked up is doing the rounds on social media.
In a video shared by photojournalist Viral Bhayani, a huge pandal can be seen built near the bungalow.
Suniel's Khandala house is built on a hilltop. Last year, he had given a tour of his bungalow on the YouTube show Where the Heart Is.
Coming to Athiya and Rahul, they have been dating for a few years now. While there has been no official confirmation about the wedding, last week KL Rahul’s home in Mumbai was seen getting decked up, leading to speculations.
