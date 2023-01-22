Here's A Glimpse of Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul's Wedding Venue

Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are reportedly tying the knot on Monday, 23 January. Ahead of the big day, a video of Suniel's Khandala farmhouse all decked up is doing the rounds on social media.

In a video shared by photojournalist Viral Bhayani, a huge pandal can be seen built near the bungalow.