ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: Nick Jonas Gives a Shoutout to ‘His Wife’ Priyanka Chopra During Concert

"In my home here, our home, my wife is here," said Nick Jonas while giving a shoutout to Priyanka Chopra.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Watch: Nick Jonas Gives a Shoutout to ‘His Wife’ Priyanka Chopra During Concert
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming TV series Citadel, took some time off her busy schedule to attend her husband Nick Jonas' concert in New York last night (26 April).

Several videos of the Quantico actor cheering for Nick surfaced on the internet. In one of the clips, Nick can be seen giving a shoutout to his wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per reports, Priyanka went along with her Citadel team to support Nick during his concert.

Take a look at the video here:

In this video, Nick gives a shoutout to Priyanka and says, "In my home here, our home, my wife is here."

Take a look:

ADVERTISEMENT

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in December 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, on 15 January 2022, via surrogacy.

Also Read

Pics: Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Concert Night in London Ft. Malti Marie

Pics: Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Concert Night in London Ft. Malti Marie

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Priyanka Chopra   Nick Jonas 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×