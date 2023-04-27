Watch: Nick Jonas Gives a Shoutout to ‘His Wife’ Priyanka Chopra During Concert

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming TV series Citadel, took some time off her busy schedule to attend her husband Nick Jonas' concert in New York last night (26 April).
Several videos of the Quantico actor cheering for Nick surfaced on the internet. In one of the clips, Nick can be seen giving a shoutout to his wife.
As per reports, Priyanka went along with her Citadel team to support Nick during his concert.
Take a look at the video here:
In this video, Nick gives a shoutout to Priyanka and says, "In my home here, our home, my wife is here."
Take a look:
Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in December 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, on 15 January 2022, via surrogacy.
