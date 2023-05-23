ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: Akshay Kumar Greets Fans Outside Kedarnath Temple

Akshay Kumar prayed at Kedarnath temple and also greeted his fans.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Actor Akshay Kumar went to Uttarakhand to visit the Kedarnath temple and offer his prayers. The actor and his security team were seen in an Instagram video approaching the temple's entrance. He had a large gathering of fans around him in the video and they were taking pictures with the actor. Videos from his visit have since gone viral.

In one video, shared by a fan account, Akshay can be seen exiting the temple. Large crowds are gathered around to meet the actor.

Take a look:

The star also shared a picture of the temple writing, "Jay Baba Bholenath" in Hindi.

A few pictures from his visit also started circulating, take a look:

On the work front, Akshay will be next seen in OMG: Oh My God 2 alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. He will also be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Topics:  Akshay Kumar 

