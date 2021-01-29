Sharman Joshi's Father, Theatre Actor Arvind Joshi, Passes Away
He was known for his work in Gujarati theatre.
Theatre actor Arvind Joshi, father of 3 Idiots actor Sharman Joshi and Mansi Joshi Roy, passed away in Mumbai on Friday, 29 January, reported film trade analyst Komal Nath's Film Information.
Arvind Joshi was noted for his work in Gujarati theatre. He also made appearances in a few Bollywood films such as Sholay, Ittefaq and Apmaan Ki Aag. He was the brother-in-law of actress Sarita Joshi and uncle of actress Ketki Dave, and is survived by his wife and two children.
Actor Paresh Rawal took to Twitter to express his condolences. "Irreparable loss to Indian theatre; with grief we say goodbye to the noted actor Shri Arvind Joshi. A stalwart, a versatile actor, an accomplished thespian, are the words that come to mind when I think of his performances. My condolences to @TheSharmanJoshi & family. Aum Shanti," he tweeted.
