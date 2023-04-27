'Washed Hair With Tide, Made Coffee From Toilet Water': Actor Chrisann Pereira

Actor Chrisann Pereira, who was arrested by the Sharjah Police on 1 April in an alleged drug smuggling case, has been released. Her brother Kevin Pereira confirmed that she will be sent back to India in the next 48 hours.
Borivali-based Chrisann spent 26 days in Sharjah's prison in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after she was framed in the aforementioned drugs case. Recently, she recalled her prison life in a letter that she shared on social media.
In her letter, the 27-year-old actor revealed that she "washed her hair with Tide (detergent powder) and made coffee from toilet water" during her imprisonment.
Sharing the letter on Instagram, Chrisann wrote, "Dear Warriors, It took me three weeks and five days to find pen and paper in jail. After I washed my hair with Tide and made coffee using toilet water, I watched Bollywood movies, sometimes with tears in my eyes, knowing my ambition brought me here. I sometimes smile at our culture, our movies, and the familiar faces on TV. I feel proud to be an Indian and belong to the Indian film industry."
Thanking her family and friends who supported her in her journey, she went on to add, "You are the real warriors, while I am just a pawn in this dirty game played by these ‘Mansters’. I am forever grateful to everyone who tweeted and reshared my story to arrest the real criminals facilitating international organised crime. We are a great, powerful nation, and I cannot wait to return home."
She concluded her letter by saying, "Thank you for saving my life and the lives of other innocent people who fell prey to this scam. May justice always prevail."
Take a look at her post here:
Prior to the release, Mumbai Police unearthed a conspiracy hatched by two people who wanted to allegedly trap Chrisann in an attempt to take revenge on her mother. On 25 April, the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested the men on charges of framing the actor in connection with a drug smuggling case.
Chrisann has worked in various plays, including Three Women, Drumroll, and Sundays with Chitra. She has also acted in a web series called Thinkistan. The actor lives in Borivali with her parents and brother, Kevin.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)