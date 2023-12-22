Vin Diesel Accused of Sexual Battery in Lawsuit by Former Assistant

In continuation of the report, the incident allegedly occurred during the filming of Fast Five in 2010. As per the lawsuit, the actor forced himself on her while she was working as his assistant. Hours after the alleged assault, she was fired, the lawsuit states.

Asta Jonasson is suing the actor, his production company and his sister, who works as the president of One Race Productions, for alleged gender-based discrimination, hostile work environment, retaliation and wrongful termination.

The lawsuit further alleges that the sexual battery took place in Atlanta's St Regis hotel during the filming of Fast Five.

She says in the lawsuit that Mr Sinclair, 56, physically overpowered her in his hotel suite and "ignored Ms Jonasson's clear statements of non-consent" as he groped her.

Bryan Freedman, attorney for Diesel, wrote in a statement to CNN later on Friday, "Vin Diesel categorically denies this claim in its entirety".

"This is the first he has ever heard about this more than 13-year-old claim made by a purportedly 9-day employee," he added.

As per a report by CNN, Jonasson is seeking an imposition of a civil penalty of $10,000 (over eight lakhs) for each violation, plus unspecified punitive damages, according to the suit.

On the work front, Diesel has several upcoming projects in the works, including Fast X: Part 2.