Vijay Devarakonda Appears Before ED Over 'Liger' Money Laundering Probe
Liger was made with a budget of over Rs 125 crores.
Actor Vijay Devarakonda appeared before Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in connection with FEMA (foreign exchange management act) investigation, regarding the alleged dubious funding of Liger, reports ETimes.
As per the report, the probe is ongoing to investigate the questionable funding of the film. The ED has also questioned director Puri Jagannath and his business partner Charmme Kaur recently for almost 12 hours.
Earlier, Telangana congress leader Bakka Judson had lodged a complaint stating that the funding of the film was done through dubious means, bringing light to the issue, from thereon the investigation by the ED followed, according to the report.
Liger was made with a budget of 125 crores. The action-drama film revolved around the titular character as he attempted to navigate his passion for boxing and his love life. The film starred Ananya Panday and Mike Tyson.
Topics: Liger Vijay Devarakonda
