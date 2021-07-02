Vidya Balan, Ekta Kapoor Invited as Members to The Academy
Actor Vidya Balan, producers Ekta and Shobha Kapoor and filmmaker Srihari Sathe are among the 395 new members of artistes and executives who have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.
On their official website, The Academy announced the names of the 'Class of 2021'. "It's time to announce our new members! Meet the Class of 2021", the tweet read.
Oscar winners Yuh-Jung Youn, Emerald Fennell and Florian Zeller are also part of the new team. Some other members include Henry Golding, Vanessa Kirby, Robert Pattinson and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.
This year, The Academy has invited 395 members in comparison to last year, when there were 819 members. “To enable steady future growth and to ensure the necessary infrastructure, staff resources and environment to support all Academy members, the number invited to membership was limited to roughly half that of recent years", the body said in a statement.
Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan documentary filmmakers Nishtha Jain and Amit Madheshiya, designer Neeta Lulla were part of last year's class.
