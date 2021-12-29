Video of Salman Khan Driving an Auto in Panvel Goes Viral
A fan account shared Salman riding an auto-rickshaw through the streets of Panvel.
A video of Salman Khan driving an auto-rickshaw through the streets of Panvel has gone viral. The actor has been staying at his farmhouse for a while now.
The video, shared by a fan account, shows Salman wearing a blue T-shirt and a pair of black shorts.
Fans cheered the actor in the comments section.
Salman celebrated his 56th birthday with family and friends at the farmhouse some time back. He was seen cutting his birthday cake with his niece Ayat. She shares her birthday with him.
A day before his birthday, Salman was bitten by a snake and rushed to the hospital. He was discharged a few hours later after receiving treatment.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.