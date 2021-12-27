‘Wishing You a Dabangg Year’: Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn Wish Salman on His B’Day
Venkatesh Daggubati, Chiranjeevi, and Shilpa Shetty also wished Salman Khan.
On Salman Khan's 56th birthday, several celebrities including Madhuri Dixit, Chiranjeevi, and Ajay Devgn wished him on social media.
Madhuri Dixit shared an old picture with Salman and wrote, “Birthday greetings to the heartthrob of the industry @BeingSalmanKhan . Wishing you a dabangg year ahead.”
Madhuri and Salman have worked together on films like Dil Tera Aashiq, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam.
Venkatesh Daggubati tweeted, “Happy happy birthday dear @beingsalmankhan Wishing you the best of everything this year!”
Chiranjeevi wrote, “My Dear Sallu bhai !!!! Good human-beings always think of doing good for others. May God always keep a Good soul like you Happy, Healthy & Prosperous in life. Happy birthday to the forever young Superstar with the golden heart!”
Shilpa Shetty Kundra also wished her ‘favourite Rockstar,’ “Happy birthday, my forever Rockstar @BeingSalmanKhan . Thank you for always “Being YOUman” Keep soaring and roaring, our TIGER! Loads of love, always.”
Ajay Devgn wished ‘love and happiness’ for his Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam co-star.
Several other celebrities including Sophie Choudry and Rohit Bose wished Salman Khan. Take a look:
