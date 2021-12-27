‘Wishing You a Dabangg Year’: Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn Wish Salman on His B’Day

On Salman Khan's 56th birthday, several celebrities including Madhuri Dixit, Chiranjeevi, and Ajay Devgn wished him on social media.

Madhuri Dixit shared an old picture with Salman and wrote, “Birthday greetings to the heartthrob of the industry @BeingSalmanKhan . Wishing you a dabangg year ahead.”

Madhuri and Salman have worked together on films like Dil Tera Aashiq, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam.