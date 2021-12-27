‘Tough to Smile Like This After a Snake Bite,’ Salman Khan Greets Paps on B’Day
Salman Khan greeted the paparazzi at his Panvel farmhouse where he regularly celebrates his birthday.
Bollywood actor Salman Khan turns 56 today! Paparazzi spotted Salman Khan outside his Panvel farmhouse on Sunday night where he was celebrating his birthday. The paps sang a birthday song for him while he greeted them. Salman joked, “Saanp kaatne ke baad aisa smile dena bahut difficult hai (It’s difficult to smile like this after a snake bite.)”
Salman, on Sunday, was bitten by a snake at his Panvel farmhouse. He was hospitalised but later discharged after treatment.
Giving an update about his health, Salman’s father Salim Khan told News18, “Salman is doing fine. There is nothing to worry about. It happened early morning but he is fine now. It was a non-poisonous snake and it is obvious to find these creatures in forest areas. The doctor has prescribed a few medicines but otherwise he is completely fine.”
Salman Khan also celebrated his birthday early on his show Bigg Boss 15 with actors Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli, and Ram Charan. Alia, Jr NTR, and Ram star in Rajamouli’s upcoming film RRR.
Colors TV shared a glimpse into the birthday celebrations on Instagram with the caption, “Party hogi dhamaal jab mil kar banayenge Salman ka birthday khaas. Dekhiye #BiggBoss15 tonight at 9.30pm only on #Colors.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.