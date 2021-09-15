Vicky Kaushal to Feature in 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls'

After Ajay Devgn, actor Vicky Kaushal is all set to feature in an upcoming episode of Into the Wild With Bear Grylls. Vicky will be seen testing his limits in Discovery's survival skills reality show. Ajay and Vicky's episodes will be shot in Maldives. Ajay has already flown down for shoot.

Previously, Akshay Kumar was a part of the show. During his episode, Grylls taught the actor to tie knots and the duo also ziplined across a river with crocodiles. In 2019, Bear Grylls also hosted India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a special titled Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls and PM Modi.