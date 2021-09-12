After Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn Shoots for ‘Into the Wild With Bear Grylls'

Ajay Devgn becomes the latest actor who has been roped in for Into The Wild With Bear Grylls, after Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and superstar Rajinikanth featured in special episodes. Ajay Devgn, who was last seen in the war film Bhuj: The Pride of India, has left for the Maldives where he will be shooting for Into The Wild With Bear Grylls with the adventurer.

During the episode with Akshay Kumar, Grylls taught the actor to tie knots and the duo also ziplined across a river with crocodiles. In 2019, Bear Grylls also hosted India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a special titled Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls and PM Modi.