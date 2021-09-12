After Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn Shoots for ‘Into the Wild With Bear Grylls'
Ajay Devgn will be shooting for 'Into the Wild With Bear Grylls' in Maldives.
Ajay Devgn becomes the latest actor who has been roped in for Into The Wild With Bear Grylls, after Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and superstar Rajinikanth featured in special episodes. Ajay Devgn, who was last seen in the war film Bhuj: The Pride of India, has left for the Maldives where he will be shooting for Into The Wild With Bear Grylls with the adventurer.
During the episode with Akshay Kumar, Grylls taught the actor to tie knots and the duo also ziplined across a river with crocodiles. In 2019, Bear Grylls also hosted India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a special titled Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls and PM Modi.
The Discovery show is a reality show which focuses on survival skills in the wild and as part of the special episodes, the celebrities join famous British adventurer Bear Grylls. Grylls also hosts a survival skills reality show titled Running Wild with Bear Grylls.
Several international celebrities have joined the adventurer on the show including Zac Efron, Ben Stiller, and Channing Tatum in the first season. The show’s second season featured Kate Hudson, Kate Winslet, Michelle Rodriguez, and then US president Barack Obama.
Devgn will also make his digital debut with the web series Rudra- The Edge of Darkness on Disney+ Hotstar. He also has Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, and Maidaan lined up.
