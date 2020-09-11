Where to Watch ‘Into the Wild’ With Bear Grylls and Akshay Kumar
Into the Wild With Bear Grylls and Akshay Kumar will premier at 8 PM on 11 September on Discovery Plus.
In a much-awaited episode of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls, Akshay Kumar joins adventure enthusiast Grylls. The episode will premiere on 11 September on Discovery Plus and 14 September on Discovery channel at 8 pm.
On 7 September, Bollywood actor Kumar took to social media to share an excerpt from his upcoming episode of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls and Akshay Kumar.
The episode has been shot in Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka. The trailer shows them bonding with each other over adventure, life lessons, some unexpected “elephant poo tea” and more.
In the episode, Kumar expresses his special admiration for the military that stems from his father's army background.
The actor also talks about about "Bharat Ke Veer", a unique initiative that empowers and provides financial assistance to families of martyrs.
When asked about how he found Grylls, Kumar said, "This (show) is the first time we have met. The Discovery people gave me compass and said go and find him. It was easy because I had to find a white man wearing a black t-shirt in an Indian jungle."
