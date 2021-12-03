Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Wedding: Sawai Madhopur Officials Meet to Review Security

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's lavish wedding is reportedly just a few days away. The venue is said to be Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district, Rajasthan.

Reports state that on Friday, 3 December, the Sawai Madhopur district administration conducted a meeting to discuss law and order arrangements for the multiple-day wedding. The meeting was reportedly conducted in the presence of District Collector Rajendra Kishan, superintendent of police Rajesh Singh, ADM Suraj Singh Negi, and representatives of the event company. Members of the hotel staff were also present at the meeting, claim reports.