Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Wedding: Sawai Madhopur Officials Meet to Review Security
Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif will reportedly get married at Six Senses Fort Barwara resort.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's lavish wedding is reportedly just a few days away. The venue is said to be Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district, Rajasthan.
Reports state that on Friday, 3 December, the Sawai Madhopur district administration conducted a meeting to discuss law and order arrangements for the multiple-day wedding. The meeting was reportedly conducted in the presence of District Collector Rajendra Kishan, superintendent of police Rajesh Singh, ADM Suraj Singh Negi, and representatives of the event company. Members of the hotel staff were also present at the meeting, claim reports.
The wedding is supposed to take place on 9 December. The latest buzz is that Vicky and Katrina will fly to the venue in a helicopter after landing in Jaipur, to avoid getting clicked by the paparazzi.
The wedding will have tight security with a no-mobile phones policy for privacy. The event management company will be responsible for ensuring that no photos or videos from the event are leaked out on social media by guests.
Expected guests include Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, and Shashank Khaitan, among others.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.