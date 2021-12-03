Watch Preparations for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s Wedding in Rajasthan

Preparations have begun for the biggest Bollywood wedding this year. Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are reportedly all set to tie the knot on 9th December at the Six Senses Fort, Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. It will be a three-day affair, and the wedding celebrations will be held over 7th, 8th and 9th December.