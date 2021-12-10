Sunny Kaushal, Isabelle Kaif Welcome Vicky & Katrina to Their Families

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Rajasthan on Thursday, 9 December. Colleagues and friends from the industry have taken to social media to congratulate the newlyweds.

Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal took to Instagram to welcome his 'parjai ji' Katrina to the family. He shared a photo of his brother and sister-in-law taking the pheras and wrote, "Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi.. Welcome to the family Parjai ji. Just lots and lots of love and a life long of happiness to this gorgeous couple".