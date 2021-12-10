ADVERTISEMENT

'Love, Laughter, Loyalty': Deepika, Alia Bhatt Congratulate Vicky-Katrina

'Here’s raising a toast to the most gorgeous couple I know,' Neha Dhupia wished Katrina and Vicky.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan and other celebrities congratulate Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif on their wedding.</p></div>
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif shared the first pictures from their grand wedding on social media on 9 December, and predictably, the pictures went viral on social media with the actors’ fans congratulating the couple.

Several celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Manish Malhotra, Abhishek Bachchan, and Richa Chadha congratulated the newlyweds.

Deepika Padukone commented, “Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter, loyalty, respect and companionship!” Alia Bhatt wrote, “Oh my god you guys look so so so so beautiful.”

Neha Dhupia shared Vicky and Katrina’s picture on her Instagram story with the message, “Pure magic. My dearest Katrina and Vicky I love you with all my heart. Here’s raising a toast to the most gorgeous couple I know with the kindest hearts. Here’s to a love, laughter, and happily ever after.”

“So so many congratulations @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09 Here’s wishing you both a looooooong life of togetherness and joy!” Swara Bhasker wished.

Abhishek Bachchan commented, "Veere! Congratulations to the both of you. Happiness, companionship and love always.” “A lifetime of happiness and joy to you lovely girl!!” Tabu wrote.

Designer Manish Malhotra congratulated the newlyweds and added, “Wishing loads of happiness together and lots and lots of love. God bless you both.”

Here are some of the reactions to Vicky and Katrina’s wedding:

