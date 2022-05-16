ADVERTISEMENT

Vicky Kaushal's Birthday: Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma & More Send Wishes

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal turned 34 today.

It’s Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal's Birthday today, and wishes are pouring in from the industry. His brother, Sunny was one of the first people to wish him. Captioning his post as, "Janamdin mubarak ho meri jaan."

Vicky’s father also shared an unseen photo of the two of them together, captioning it, “Wish u a very Happy Birthday Puttar. Always love & blessings. Feeling blessed & proud to have a son like u. Rab Rakha.”

Sara Ali Khan also took to Instagram to wish her co-star. She wrote, "Happiest birthday Bickey oye! Have the best one. You deserve all the happiness, peace, contentment and success that Inshallah keeps coming your way. Keep shining. Jai Bholenath."

(Photo:Instagram)

Janhivi Kapoor also wished him sharing a video and saying, "HOPE YOU HAVE THE MOST AMAZING YEAR AHEAD AND CONTINUE TO WIN HEARTS WITH YOUR AMAZING WORK!"

(Photo:Instagram)

Anushka Sharma wished him as well. Writing a simple note, stating, "Happy Birthday Vicky! Wishing you love and light always,"

(Photo:Instagram)

Here are some more wishes for Vicky.

(Photo:Instagram)

(Photo:Instagram)

(Photo:Instagram)

(Photo:Instagram)

(Photo:Instagram)

