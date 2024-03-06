Veteran Actor Dharmendra Recovering From Injury; Doing Well Now: Report

A source told the Hindustan Times that the 88-year-old actor had been under the weather for the past two weeks. "He went to a family wedding with his family, including Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, recently in Udaipur. That’s where he got injured, and his health took a toll. He hurt his back and leg while dancing. And his health also suffered because of exertion and old age," the source added.

“He was exhausted because of the exertion, and it got bad because of his injury. However, he is doing fine now and is on the road to recovery. In fact, he is taking it slow now and focusing on his health completely," the source further told the publication.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. He will be next seen in filmmaker Sriram Raghavan's Ekkis with Agastya Nanda.