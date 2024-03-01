Varun Grover Speaks About How IIT Coaching Gave Him Anxiety

Varun Grover's directorial debut All India Rank has been receiving a lot of appreciation, from critics and audiences alike. The Quint caught up with Varun to speak about the movie, the pressures students face in coaching centres and more.

Speaking about how kids are made to feel if they struggle with the rigorous schedule of coaching for the IITs Varun said, "This obsession with succeeding is a market gimmick. The parents have been brainwashed into believing that if their child fails to clear a competitive exam then they will forever be a failure. At 17, or for that matter at any age, it's completely okay to fail and not know what to do. The market creates this obsession with success because it wants to sell you aspirations."